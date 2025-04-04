In a rare instance, the Eastern Creek circuit has been shut to the public for a private race meeting.

Sydney Motorsport Park will host the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia season opener with two 50-minute races across Saturday and Sunday.

Friday will feature two one-hour practice sessions before back-to-back qualifying sessions to determine the respective grids.

Although Sydneysiders won’t be able to attend, it will all be live streamed on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel.

Race 1 of the weekend gets underway on Saturday at 1:45pm AEDT and 1:30pm AEST on Sunday.

The grid will feature one Australian in Ryan Sorensen, who will join Zagame Autosport.

It’s the first time Sydney Motorsport Park has hosted Super Trofeo. In 2024, The Bend Motorsport Park played host to the series.