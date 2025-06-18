The agreement marks a switch between the top two motorcycle racing championships, as MotoGP will switch to Pirelli from 2027 on a five-year deal.

Michelin said it would take technology learned from MotoGP and MotoE to WorldSBK.

“We are very pleased to be able to commit so quickly to a world-class motorcycle racing championship starting in 2027,” said Matthieu Bonardel, director of Michelin Motorsport.

“The WorldSBK offers an ideal environment to bring our technologies even closer to those used by all riders, whether on the track or on the road.

“The audience of this championship is mainly made up of enthusiasts who own super sport motorcycles.

“For them, we will do everything possible to deliver high-quality entertainment, supported by tires with outstanding performance.”

In a statement, Michelin said it was committed to bringing what it learns on track to the consumer.

“By choosing to become the exclusive supplier for WorldSBK, Michelin is reaffirming its desire to contribute to the development of tyres that combine high performance, durability, and accessibility,” Michelin said.

“As the motorcycles competing in WorldSBK are directly derived from production models, the technologies developed for this championship can be quickly applied to tyre ranges intended for all motorcycle enthusiasts.”