During what was the first MotoGP hosted at Brno since 2020, the LevelUp-mta rider suffered a crash at the first corner.

He was flung from his KTM RC250GP into the air before landing hard on the asphalt.

The impact broke his foot and was deemed unfit to race on Sunday.

It’s the second straight crash for Kelso, who suffered a crash during Saturday’s qualifying at the German Motorcycle Grand Prix.

He qualified 13th and raced through the pain to finish sixth.

“Yeah, it’s really unfortunate,” said Kelso before the Moto3 race began.

“The sun is out and I’m really enjoying this track as well. It’s been a hard two weeks.

“I had a big crash last weekend at 200 kay and now we’ve had a high side at Turn 1 that’s put us out for the weekend.”

Kelso said the upcoming break will give him time to rest and recover after breaking several bones.

“At least we’re going into the summer break now and we’ve got two weeks to rest up and come back stronger for the second half of the season,” he added.

“At the end of the day, there are still a lot of races. Still 10 races to go. Really, it’s unfortunate, but we’ll come back stronger and this is just a little setback.”

Australia’s other interest in the Moto3 world championship, Jacob Roulstone, started Sunday’s race in 16th.

New Zealand’s sole rider, Cormac Buchanan, was a non-starter after he crashed on Friday.

The Denssi Racing Boe rider suffered a “deep wound” to his knee in practice.

“I have been declared unfit to race in the Czech GP as the risk of infection is too high and for future races medical advice has advised it’s better to recover and to not risk further damage,” Buchanan wrote on social media.

“To say I’m gutted is an understatement, as I was really starting to build some great momentum and confidence in this class. Racing can go like this and what matters is how we come back from setbacks like this.

“We will take the positives and the good feeling I had into the three-week summer break, where we focus on recovering and coming back stronger for the second half of this season.

“It’s been a crazy first half of my rookie Moto3 campaign with lots of highs and learnings. I’m looking forward to picking up where I left off back in Austria in mid-August.

“Thanks to everyone for their support and my Boe Motorsports team for their amazing hard work, none of this is possible without you all.”