The property dubbed ‘West Farm’ is located an hour from Brisbane at Warrill View.

Real estate agents Evans Properties describe the property as “a rare opportunity to embrace the ultimate country lifestyle with a luxury twist” and “designed for those who value space, privacy, and recreation.”

The property features a go-kart track, motocross course, floodlit tennis court, a pool, fire pit, and a games room.

The property is split into two buildings, with the main residence featuring eight bedrooms, an open plan dining and living room.

The workshop and second residence has a triple bay, open span workshed with two bedrooms, and an office.

“From the moment you enter the gates, the scale and versatility of the estate are immediately apparent,” the listing reads.

“Spread across rolling green paddocks with sweeping mountain views, it has been meticulously developed to combine rural function with exceptional leisure amenities.

“Whether you’re a family seeking a spacious retreat, an equestrian enthusiast, or someone chasing an outdoor playground for all ages, this property will exceed expectations.”

“At the heart of the property is the private motocross and go-kart track — a playground for motocross lovers and a unique offering that makes this estate a true standout.

“This rare addition ensures endless entertainment and sets the tone for the lifestyle on offer.

“Complementing it is the floodlit tennis court for day or night games, the plunge pool to cool off, and a welcoming firepit area perfect for gathering with family and friends under the stars.

“Indoors, the dedicated games room ensures the fun continues year-round, while the aviaries add character and charm.”

West’s storied career took him all the way to the top of MotoGP and the WorldSBK.

He made 29 starts in the premier class with Kawasaki across 2007 and 2008 and three more with Honda in 2015.

West’s career spanned two decades across grand prix motorcycle racing. His greatest achievements included two wins in the second division at Assen in 2003 and 2014.

His copybook was blotted by a doping violation in 2012, which scrubbed all his Moto2 results from 20 May 2012 to 19 October 2013.

West tested positive for a prohibited stimulant, Methylhexaneamine, after reportedly consuming an energy drink from a nutrition shop.

He found himself in trouble with authorities again in 2018 for another doping violation. He returned to racing in 2021.

