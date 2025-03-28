The FIM Motocross World Championship will head Down Under on September 19-21 to race on a purpose-built course that crosses part of the Supercars circuit.

This year’s event is the first in a five-year deal marking the first time since the early 2000s that the FIM Motocross World Championship has ventured to Australia.

A purpose-built course is set to be constructed to meet strict international standards, in turn allowing for larger jumps, faster straights, and more technical obstacles.

Designed by Protraxx, the circuit will total 1.6km and features 22 turns, 21 jumps, and a 90-metre straight, which crosses the famous circuit.

The circuit will be 70 percent sand and 30 percent clay and is being touted as one of the best for spectating in the world, taking in the terrain’s natural undulation.

Australia’s first World Motocross Grand Prix winner and hall of fame rider Jeff Leisk hailed the circuit a groundbreaking development for the local scene,

“The design Protraxx has delivered is epic,” said Leisk.

“The world’s best riders want to be challenged – pushed to the absolute limit of control – to gain an advantage over their rivals. This track has all the elements to do just that.

“What I also love about the design is that spectators will be able to see most of the track from almost every vantage point.

“And because it’s part of the Hidden Valley Motor Sports Complex, it has all the facilities needed to make the fan experience world-class.

“Kudos to the NT Government for bringing MXGP to Australia.”

The headline MXGP of Australia will be supported by MX2 categories, the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX), and national support classes.

There will also be State of Origin-themed races for MX3 and MX85 to showcase up-and-coming talent.

“We’re incredibly proud to unveil the design of the new MXGP of Australia track right here in Darwin – a world-class course designed to challenge the world’s best riders and thrill fans,” said Trevor Cox, Northern Territory Major Events Company interim CEO.

“This purpose-built track not only showcases the Northern Territory’s capability to deliver major international sporting events but also creates a legacy for motorsports in our region.

“Hosting the MXGP for the next five years will be a huge tourism drawcard, bringing thousands of visitors to the Territory and injecting millions into the local economy.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to put Darwin and the NT on the global motocross stage while supporting local businesses, creating jobs, and sharing our unique destination with the world.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world’s best riders to experience this incredible new track at Hidden Valley.”

Hidden Valley Raceway motocross track design and features

Track Length: 1.610km

Track Width: 8m

Total Soil Used: 44,000m

Start Straight: 90m – crosses the Hidden Valley Road Racing Circuit, a unique feature rarely seen in motocross

Total Land Area: 13 acres

Total Corners: 22

Total Jumps: 21 (+ rolling waves section)

5 Rollers

5 Inside Rollers

2 Step-Ups

1 Corner Rise

4 Tabletops (including the finish line jump)

2 Exit Rollers

1 Triple Step-Up

1 Double

1 Rolling Waves Section (9 waves)