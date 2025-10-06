Motorsport Australia declared a critical incident after the crash in the final minutes of the fourth Formula RX8 race.

Caminiti’s Mazda RX8 went off the road at Lukey Heights before slamming into the earth-filled tyre wall. His car rolled before coming to a stop on all four wheels. The final race of the day was abandoned as a result.

After the crash, Motorsport Australia issued a statement, confirming that the driver was in a stable condition.

Taking to social media, Caminiti wrote, “Sore back but im still here” in reply to a comment.

His Slipsteam Autosport issued a statement on shortly after midnight.

“This afternoon, our driver Domenic Caminiti was involved in a crash during the Victorian State Series Championship,” it read.

“Domenic was air-lifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for further checks. He is conscious and spoke to his Dad tonight.

“We would like to thank Motorsport Australia the entire medical team at Phillip Island for the care and professionalism shown towards Domenic we are beyond thankful.”

Jackson Rice won the final race of the weekend while Matthew Boylett was crowned series winner.