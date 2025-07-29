Dual national Marcus Amand has confirmed he will join TekworkX Motorsport at QR on August 8-10 as part of an expanded three-car team.

The French and Finnish driver leads Porsche Carrera Cup France and recently scored his first win in Italy at Misano with CLRT Schumacher.

Amand joins David Russell and Tom McLennan at Tekworkx Motorsport.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity with TekworkX Motorsport to race in a new and very competitive championship,” said Amans.

“As a driver, it’s always exciting to take on new challenges and compete at the highest level.

“I am under no illusion that it will be ultra-competitive, I’m looking forward to testing at the track prior to the round, working closely with the team, building a strong relationship and pushing for the best possible results, for the team and myself.

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

“TekworkX have proven results in Porsche Carrera Cup and there is a lot of potential there. I’m confident we can achieve something special together.”

Amand is just 18 years old and in just his second year of Porsche racing off the back of three years split across Formula 4 and Formula Regional competition in Europe.

“Marcus is a fast, young guy who has been opening eyes in Europe this season and we’re excited to have him in one of our cars for Queensland Raceway,” said Tekworkx Motorsport boss Rob Woods.

“If you can lead any Carrera Cup series around the world you’re clearly world-class so we’re looking forward to seeing how he stacks up against the Aussie field.

“He’s going to be a great addition to the team and our initial conversations have been really positive – he seems like a great, engaging young guy.

“It will be good for David and Tom to feed off him while at the same time Marcus will have great teammates to learn how we go racing here. We can’t wait.”