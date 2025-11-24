Fresh off winning the second-division Porsche title with Sonic Motor Racing Services, Santalucia has been drafted into the team’s top division.

At just 18 years old, Santalucia is the second-youngest Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – just seven days behind the youngest-ever, Jordan Love.

“Even before I started karting, it’s been a goal of mine to race in Carrera Cup,” said Santalucia.

“I remember watching the morning support classes at Bathurst on TV and I always looked out for the yellow Bob Jane T-Marts Porsches.

“So it’s pretty cool that I’ll be able to tick this box with Sonic in Adelaide.”

Thankfully, Santalucia will not go into the season finale completely blind, having tested the 992 model Porsche 911 GT3 Cup at Winton.

It will, however, be his first time racing on the streets of Adelaide.

“I’ve never driven on the Adelaide circuit before,” said Santalucia.

“I’ve raced on the streets of Townsville, and I realise it’s not the same, but at least having the experience of Townsville in the last two seasons puts me in good stead.

“I did my first test at Winton this week and I got up to speed pretty quickly. The cars aren’t that much different and I felt comfortable.

“We’ve moved on pretty quickly from winning the title.

“I would have liked to celebrate it a bit more, but I also want to keep on track and improve myself.

“We might have a nice party after Adelaide.”

Sonic will field four entries on the streets of Adelaide, headlined by Angelo Mouzouris and Marcos Flack alongside Pro-Am points leader Rodney Jane.