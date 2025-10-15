Gracie will be joined by Damon Leitch, the older brother of GT World Challenge Australia race winner Brendon Leitch.

Damon has a ton of experience in New Zealand, racing in the formerly known Toyota Racing Series as well as the local GT endurance racing scene.

“It’s awesome to get the call up and the opportunity to have a shot at the last race with Renee,” said Leitch.

“It wasn’t completely out of the blue, but somehow my name has come out of the fold and now we are here.

“I am really looking forward to getting behind the wheel to help out Renee wherever possible.

“She has had a solid season to win the Am Cup, so it’s awesome to be given the opportunity to help her have a go in the Pro-Am class.”

Having seen his brother race in the category, Leitch is keen to see how he stacks up.

“It’s a really competitive category,” said Leitch.

“I have been following it closely through my brother’s involvement, but I never thought I would get the chance to drive in it myself, so it’s very cool and I am grateful that Renee has given me the green light to compete.

“Being a New Zealander, it probably makes it a bit easier for me to adapt to the track better, but I am going to be learning the car myself during the opening sessions, so I don’t think I will have too much of an advantage over the rest of the field.

“I don’t have any expectations about it but we will get out there and give it our best and see how it all goes. Brendon obviously has been pretty good over the years so I will learn from some of his competitive spirit and hopefully get some good results.”

Gracie and Damon Leitch will share the OnlyFans-backed Audi R8 LMS out of the Melbourne Performance Centre stable

Gracie and Brendon Leitch were teammates at Melbourne Performance Centre before the sudden passing of his co-driver Tim Miles earlier this year.

Gracie said she’s looking forward to teaming up with Damon.

“I was really excited about the opportunity to have Damon with me, especially since having Brendon as a teammate and seeing how much he brought to the team was inspiring,” said Gracie.

“It immediately seemed like the best fit to reach out and see if Damon would be interested in working together.

“It feels like the perfect combination – working with a talented local Pro who can push me, share knowledge, and help ensure this step is the right one for my development.

“I know how tough the Pro role can be, and I’ve had some PTSD from my time being the Pro myself, but I’ve had a few strong results this year in the Am cup.

“Now it’s about switching my mindset, gaining confidence, and seeing how I can race effectively with a capable pro alongside me.

“Ultimately, I want to learn, grow, and prove that I can be competitive in this program. I’ve had moments this year where I felt a good Pro could have helped me contend for Pro-Am podiums, and now that I have that, it’s an exciting step forward and I can’t wait to see how it works.”

The GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS finale at Hampton Downs takes place on October 31-November 2.