The facility, located a short drive from Auckland Airport at Colin Dale Park, has been named Sir Colin Giltrap Raceway.

Giltrap was an avid supporter of New Zealand drivers and sponsored the likes of Shane van Gisbergen, Brendon Hartley, Earl Bamber, and many more early in their careers.

Among those to receive support was Mitch Evans, who was trackside for the launch, as was A1 Team New Zealand driver Jonny Reid.

Kitt became the first to complete a lap, taking to the wheel of a cadet kart. Afterwards, he parked on the front straight where he took a swig of chocolate milk – a nod to his father’s 2008 Indianapolis 500 win.

“We are delighted to assist KartSport in Auckland in realising this facility,” said the Giltrap family.

“The true credit, however, belongs to the committee and the wider karting community. Their commitment and perseverance have made this possible.

“Our involvement is simply about helping nurture the next generation of champions; inspired by Sir Colin Giltrap’s legacy of supporting Kiwi drivers.”