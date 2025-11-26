Four will be selected by the SRO GT Academy to race in the famous endurance event at Spa-Francorchamps in 2027.

One driver from British GT and three drivers from GT World Challenge America, GT World Challenge Asia, and GT World Challenge Australia competing in 2026 will be chosen for the scholarship.

The four drivers will be part of a Silver Cup entry alongside an established professional driver.

Candidates must be under 30 years old as of December 31, 2026 and rated Silver by the FIA.

“They will be judged using SRO GT Academy’s assessment-based criteria, which seeks to reveal each driver’s true ability and potential by eliminating external factors such as co-driver performance, reliability and luck,” a statement read.

“Rather than focussing on race results, the process rewards individual attributes such as qualifying pace, average stint times, and a driver’s conduct off the circuit.

“In tandem, they are penalised for unforced errors and unsporting behaviour. The system also ensures that Silver competitors from a variety of classes can be judged equally.”

The aim of the scholarship is to vault the successful applicants into further racing opportunities.

“I am very pleased to announce the expansion of the SRO GT Academy to include a prize seat at the 2027 CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa,” said SRO Motorsports Group boss Stephane Ratel.

“Our initial efforts have focussed on European series, so it is fantastic to extend this opportunity to the many Silver drivers competing in GT World Challenge America, Asia and Australia, while also adding British GT to the program.

“The prospect of a crew composed of the best young talents from around the globe is extremely exciting and I look forward to watching it take shape over the course of 2026.”

This year was the first time the SRO GT Academy was run.

FFSA French GT Championship driver Gaspard Simon won a 150,000 euro ($270,000 AUD) contribution towards GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup or the GT2 European Series.