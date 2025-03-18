As previously reported, the Banyo-based team has begun building Aussie Racing Cars chassis.

Kody Garland has become the first recipient of a Triple Eight-built chassis, which will debut at the first round of the Aussie Racing Cars series at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 21-23.

Triple Eight built the chassis – dubbed ARC-888-134 – in October.

Garland has already had a taste of the car and noted some improvements over its predecessor.

“When the opportunity presented itself to jump into the first Triple Eight Race Engineering-built Aussie Racing Car we would have been mad not to say yes,” said Garland.

“We were happy with the performance of our previous Aussie Racing Car after finishing equal first on points in the championship last year, but we had to take this opportunity.

“The changeover was pretty easy given we bought a complete car, but we have stripped it down to bare just to ensure everything is correct and to learn the nuances of this new chassis.

“We’ve also dialled in our set-up along the way and we’ve worked hard to get the chassis ready, but we’re happy with the outcome.

“Just looking at it, you wouldn’t know the difference. It’s down to small margins where a few imperfections were discovered in terms of the diff mounts and engine not sitting square, but the naked eye would never see that.

“It’s a nice finish by Triple Eight using a bead blast to provide immaculate results.”

The Aussie Racing Cars calendar will feature at four Supercars events in 2025.

Garland, who competed in the TCR Australia Series last year, said he’s eager to get his season underway.

“I’ve managed to have two days at Sydney Motorsport Park ahead of the opening round there,” he explained.

“One was in the wet, but we still learnt stuff from it and the other was interrupted by another entry blowing an engine resulting in oil being dropped on the racing line.

“All that aside, the chassis was good and even though we didn’t make all the changes we wanted to make, the ones we did do were effective.

“It responds to change very well and we’re happy with the times we were doing, which makes this year appear very positive. We’re looking for millimetres not inches with this chassis.

“We’re very confident heading into Round 1 and the title chase starts in Practice 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park where I hope to start the redemption from last year.”