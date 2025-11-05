Shane van Gisbergen began a trend of Supercars drivers taking on NASCAR in 2023, and was followed by Brodie Kostecki, Cameron Waters, Will Brown, and more recently Jack Perkins.

Broc Feeney has also flagged his interest in stock car racing, though nothing has materialised to date.

So what’s on offer in 2026?

Most drivers will be keen to get their hands on a car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Otherwise, it’s the second-tier NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly NASCAR Xfinity Series) or third-tier NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Waters is the only full-time Supercars driver to make an oval start in any of the top three divisions, but for this article, we’ll look at the road courses. A comparison of the respective calendars can be found at the bottom of this page.

The first NASCAR opportunity is the week after the Sydney 500 season-opener on February 20-22.

Circuit of the Americas will host the O’Reilly Series (February 28) and the Cup Series (March 1), a week before Supercars visits Albert Park for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on March 5-8.

On the same weekend, the Truck Series will race at St Petersburg alongside IndyCar on February 28.

It would be a tight turnaround for any brave enought driver, with the Supercars program at Albert Park beginning on Thursday.

Watkins Glen has moved from August to May in somewhat controversial circumstances, with fears it will be a rather cold weekend for stock car racing fans.

The O’Reilly Series and Cup Series will race at Watkins Glen on May 9 and May 10 respectively.

That event does not clash with any Supercars rounds, and has the added benefit of a week’s buffer on either side between events Down Under.

Perhaps the most tantalising event some Supercars drivers may have had their eye on was NASCAR’s first visit to the Coronado Naval Base on June 19-21, where all three NASCAR categories will race.

Unfortunately, that event clashes with Supercars’ visit to Hidden Valley.

A week after Darwin, the O’Reilly Series and Cup Series will race at Sonoma on June 27 and June 28 respectively, presenting the next NASCAR opportunity for any Supercars drivers.

Tickord Racing’s Cameron Waters can rule out a return to Lime Rock Park, unfortunately. The Truck Series race on July 11 clashes with Supercars at Townsville on July 10-12.

After that, there is just one more road course race at the Charlotte ROVAL, where all three NASCAR categories will race from October 9-11. That, however, clashes with the Bathurst 1000.

2026 Supercars vs NASCAR calendar

Date Supercars NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR O’Reilly Series NASCAR Truck Series February 20-22 Sydney February 28-March 1 COTA COTA St Petersburg March 5-8 Melbourne April 10-12 Taupo April 17-19 Christchurch May 8-9 Watkins Glen Watkins Glen May 22-24 Symmons Plains June 19-21 Darwin San Diego San Diego San Diego June 27-28 Sonoma Sonoma July 10-12 Townsville Lime Rock July 31-August 2 Wanneroo August 21-23 Ipswich September 11-13 The Bend October 8-11 Bathurst Charlotte Charlotte Charlotte October 23-25 Gold Coast November 13-15 Sandown December 3-6 Adelaide

Get the latest NASCAR news, stats and betting insights at MotorRacing.com