In a statement, organisers said they were taking a “less is more” approach “with a focus on quality over quantity” to the forthcoming 2025/26 season.

“The season will deliver fewer but bigger nights, giving competitors the opportunity to race for generous payouts in front of large crowds and national audiences, and giving fans premium events worth marking on the calendar,” said promoter Mitch Biner.

The five-round calendar will begin on October 11 and continue on December 6 before breaking for the New Year.

The season will resume in 2026 on February 14 with the penultimate round on February 28. The season will conclude on May 16.

Organisers have also announced a $100,000 prize pool with each round winner bagging $6000. The overall points winner will take home an additional $10,000.

Live coverage of the events will be on pay-per-view service Motorsport TV with a free-to-air highlights package on SBS courtesy of Speedweek.

“This combination will give our drivers and our sport a level of exposure not seen in Sydney for many years, putting Sprintcar racing firmly back in the national spotlight,” said Biner.

“We know the sport in Sydney has faced challenges in recent years, and it is time to move forward. This series is a step towards rebuilding, uniting and strengthening Sprintcar racing in Sydney.

“While some doubted it could be done, we have stayed focused, worked quietly behind the scenes, and today we are proud to deliver something the whole speedway community can get behind. Thankyou to all that have shown their support, we are just getting started.”

The Sprintcar calendar announcement comes a day after the Compact Speedcars Track Championship announced its program. Its dates are October 11, November 8, January 3, February 28, April 11, and May 16.

NSW V8 Dirt Modifieds will race at Sydney International Speedway on October 11, November 22, April 11, and May 16.