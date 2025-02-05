Sonenscher takes the reins from the Australian Racing Group under Garry Rogers and Barry Rogers, who managed the series from its inception in 2019.

Late last year it was announced the Rogers family would relinquish the series to focus on its race team.

The rights holder change is subject to Motorsport Australia’s approval.

Featured Videos

Born in Great Britain and based in Malaysia, Sonenscher has promoted national, regional, and international motorsport for nearly three decades.

He is behind the TCR Asia Series and is an advisor to the TCR UK Series.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to manage TCR Australia, a series I have long regarded as one of the most competitive and professional of all TCR competitions throughout the world,” said Sonenscher.

“The series is taking a new direction in 2025 on many fronts, and I am committed to working with the existing series management, the partners and suppliers who make the series happen, and of course, the TCR Australia teams to take the series further.”

The 2025 TCR Australia Series will take in five rounds across Australia, New Zealand, and Macau.

The season will kick off by supporting Supercars at Taupo Motorsport Park on April 11-13 in a round dubbed the TCR Trans-Tasman Trophy.

TCR teams will then head 5500km west for their next round supporting Supercars at Wanneroo Raceway in Perth on June 6-8.

Winton Motor Raceway follows on August 22-24 before rejoining the Supercars bill for a visit to The Bend in South Australia on September 12-14.

As previously announced, The Bend event will have TCR Australia teams racing alongside the TCR World Tour.

Although not formally announced, the series is set to conclude at the Macau Grand Prix at what is the TCR World Tour season finale.