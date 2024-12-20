ARG, run by Garry and Barry Rogers, has been the promoter TCR Australia since its inception in 2019.

However it has elected to relinquish the role ahead of the 2025 season to focus on its commitment as a race team, and the homologation outfit for Peugeot’s TCR program.

A new promoter will be announced in due course, with global TCR rights holder WSC leaving Liam Curkpatrick and existing category manager Lisa Totani in charge in the interim.

“We have been communicating with WSC in recent times regarding our position as the TCR category owner and promoter in Australia and we have jointly made the decision that for the future wellbeing and growth of the category it would be best if we move aside,” said Barry Rogers.

“We are a race team that has been in operation for more than 60 years with Garry still being incredibly active within the business. With the recent homologation of the new Peugeot 308 P51 TCR car through our Garry Rogers Motorsport business we felt that it was now time to focus on our racing and car building and allow the TCR business to flourish under a new promoter.”

WSC president Marcello Lotti said the move was a good one to ensure transparency in the running of the series.

“We thank Barry Rogers and ARG for the outstanding work they have done during these years in promoting TCR competition in Australia,” he said.

“We fully understand and support their decision to step aside as the series promoter that proves their sportsmanship and the will to ensure transparency in the running of the championship.

“We are also confident that Liam Curkpatrick and Lisa Totani will be up to the task in continuing working for the championship with the same dedication and professionalism as in previous years.”

The move comes amid other big changes to TCR Australia after several tough years in terms of grid sizes.

The death of the SpeedSeries has prompted a radical re-think for the calendar for 2025, with three appearances on the Supercars bill from the five rounds.

Two events are overseas – one in New Zealand with Supercars and a TBA, which is expected to be the Macau Grand Prix – while the other round is a standalone ARG-run event at Winton.

The appearance at The Bend with Supercars, and the overseas TBA, will both count towards the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour.

TCR Australia will also introduce a Gen1 Cup for older generation cars to encourage more entrants.

“Lisa and I look forward to working closer with WSC and other global TCR promoters, continuing the hard work that has been going on behind these scenes to revitalise TCR Australia,” said Curkpatrick.

“An exciting calendar is in place for 2025, that includes three Supercars events and two Kumho FIA TCR World Tour events. With this news, and as the business pivots, there will be some further positive changes coming that will be announced shortly.

“We will be working closely with the hardworking and dedicated TCR Australia teams as we together deliver on the biggest stages domestically and internationally and to a worldwide TV and digital audience.

“We also look forward to welcoming new teams and introducing the Gen1 Cup. Exciting times lie ahead for TCR Australia.”