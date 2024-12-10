The two-litre touring car category has had to find alternative homes following a takeover of the SpeedSeries by GT racing promoter the SRO Motorsports Group.

TCR’s search has concluded with three Supercars events, a standalone meeting promoted by the Australian Racing Group, and an international tie-up with the TCR World Tour.

The season will kick-off by supporting Supercars at Taupo, New Zealand, on April 11-13 in a round dubbed the TCR Trans-Tasman Trophy.

TCR teams will then head 5,500km west for their next round supporting Supercars at Wanneroo Raceway, Perth, on June 6-8.

ARG’s Race Winton follows on August 22-24 before rejoining the Supercars bill for a visit to The Bend in South Australia on September 12-14.

As previously announced, The Bend event will have TCR Australia teams racing alongside the TCR World Tour.

Another World Tour tie-up is slated for November. While it’s listed as TBA on the official calendar, the event in question is understood to be Macau.

The calendar confirmation has also come with news that Supercheap Auto will no longer be the title sponsor of TCR Australia next year.

It will, however, continue as a series partner and now sponsor the pole award, with winners receiving a gift card and $1,000 cash.

Lisa Totani, TCR Australia category manager, hailed the tie-ups with Supercars and the TCR World Tour, which previously visited Australia in 2023.

“The 2025 calendar delivers a revitalised era for TCR Australia, putting the global touring car category in the spotlight of more Australian and international motor racing fans,” she said.

“We are delighted to join the Supercars Championship at three rounds in 2025 and welcome back the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour to the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, which is a clear favourite amongst teams and drivers.

“I look forward to working closely with WSC, as part of a strengthened relationship between WSC Group and TCR Australia, to showcase the unpredictable and entertaining racing that underpins TCR.”

TCR World Tour kingpin Marcello Lotti is also optimistic about the new Australian series calendar.

“After sealing the deal to bring the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour back to Australia for the event at The Bend, we have looked into the possibility to further extend our friendly co-operation with TCR Australia,” he said.

“We are delighted to announce that this has led to the addition of a second joint event in our respective calendars.

“We are also pleased with the co-operation TCR Australia has established with the Supercars Championship, as this will contribute to reinforce the popularity and visibility of TCR competition in the country.”

2025 TCR Australia Series Calendar

Round 1 – ITM Taupō Super 440, New Zealand | April 11 – 13 (TCR Trans-Tasman Trophy)

Round 2 – Perth Super 440 | June 6 – 8

Round 3 – Race Winton | August 22 – 24

Round 4 – The Bend 500 | September 12 – 14 (Kumho FIA TCR World Tour)

Round 5 – TBA | November (Kumho FIA TCR World Tour)