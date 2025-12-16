Team Penske began as a sports car team and evolved to become the most one of the most successful racing organisations in the United States.

The team is perhaps best known for its IndyCar exploits, having won the Indianapolis 500 a whopping 20 times. The next-best are Andretti and Ganassi, with six wins apiece.

Team Penske has also flourished in stock car racing and remains a NASCAR Cup Series powerhouse.

As part of the anniversay celebrations, the team will take centre stage in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina next year. Historic race cars, championship memorabilia, and artifacts will go on display.

The Penske Gallery at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and the Penske Racing Museum in Phoenix, Arizona will also be updated.

“Our 60th anniversary is a tremendous milestone for our organisation,” said Roger Penske.

“The 2026 season will give us the opportunity to celebrate the people, partners and fans who have helped shape Team Penske since 1966, while also looking ahead to the future.

“This year ahead is a meaningful one with many terrific moments for our team and story still to come.”

To coincide with the anniversary, a new Team Penske logo has been launched.

Part of the new anniversary identity will extend to race cars, uniforms, digital platforms, and merchandise.

Retro liveries will feature in NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA with its Porsche 963 program in the top GTP class.

A 60th anniversary Fan Day is also in the works, where current and former drivers will be invited for a meet-and-greet.

Team Penske’s driver line-up in the NASCAR Cup Series includes Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Blaney.

In the IndyCar Series, its efforts are led by Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden. For 2026, Andretti Global-bound Will Power has been replaced by David Malukas.

Matt Campbell will share a Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor. The other car will be driven by Julien Andlauer, Laurin Heinrich, and Felipe Nasr.