The medical incident involved a member of a support category and was unrelated to on-track activity.

A South Australian Ambulance Service helicopter was seen arriving at The Bend Motorsport Park during Practice 5 at the AirTouch 500 at The Bend.

Supercars is aware of the incident and has advised it will provide more information in due course.

“Supercars and the promoter are aware of a medical incident that occurred today,” read a statement.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and will share further information when it becomes available.”

Race 2 for Trans Am was scheduled to take place at 12:55pm ACST and eventually got underway after a 35-minute delay.

More to follow