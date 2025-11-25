Bewley, who this year finished third in Porsche Sprint Challenge with Earl Bamber Motorsport, will step up to Porsche Carrera Cup Australia in 2026.

He only narrowly missed out on this year’s second-tier Porsche title, coming up short behind Jake Santalucia and Ryan Casha.

“I’m really looking forward to being back with Team Porsche New Zealand and Earl Bamber Motorsport after a good year in Sprint Challenge,” said Bewley.

“I’m looking forward to being in Carrera Cup and learning new tracks and tougher competition.”

Among the graduates of the Porsche Team New Zealand program is Matt Payne, who finished sixth in his sole 2021 season with one win before moving to the Super2 Series with Grove Racing in 2022.

Bamber said he is keen to see how Bewley fares in Carrera Cup Australia, which remains one of the country’s toughest titles to win.

“It’s amazing to see Tom Bewley’s process as a driver,” said Bamber.

“He’s had a strong start racing Porsches and reminds me of a young Matthew Payne – and what he’s gone on to achieve.

“We’re super excited to see what he can go on to do in the top tier of Porsche one-make racing in Australia.”

Bewley’s graduation to Carrera Cup Australia comes courtesy of Marco Giltrap being given a promotion to Carrera Cup Asia.

Next year will mark the fourth season for Giltrap in the Earl Bamber Motorsport fold, who will drive the new 992.2 model Porsche 911 Cup.

He won Sprint Challenge in 2023 before graduating to Carrera Cup Australia in 2024. This year, Giltrap contested Carrera Cup Australia and selected Carrera Cup Asia rounds.

Giltrap sits eighth in the championship with one round remaining at the Adelaide Grand Final.

“I’m excited to be making the move to Carrera Cup Asia with Team Porsche New Zealand and Earl Bamber Motorsport,” said Giltrap.

“We’ve had some great success here in the past, and it will be some good competition on track.”

Bamber’s name is synonymous with Porsche, having worked his way up the Carrera Cup ladder.

He won Carrera Cup Asia before winning Supercup, the highest level of the one-make series.

Bamber went on to become one of Porsche’s staples in its GT3 line-up, and went on to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans and FIA World Endurance Championship with the marque.

Bamber established the Team Porsche New Zealand scholarship with Porsche New Zealand.

“The Team Porsche New Zealand scholarship programme has proven to be a successful pathway for young Kiwi racing drivers to break through in the international racing market for several years now,” said Porsche New Zealand general manager Greg Clarke.

“We are pleased to confirm that we will continue our pursuit in Asia, to complement our existing programme in Australia. Both TPNZ drivers show raw skill and potential on the track, and we look forward to seeing their success throughout the year.”

Supercars race winner Ryan Wood finished second in Sprint Challenge in 2022 before passing up an opportunity to race with EBM in Carrera Cup Australia to instead race in Super2 in 2023.

Callum Hedge remains the only EBM driver to win Carrera Cup Australia in 2023 as part of the scholarship.