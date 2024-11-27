Bewley is the son of Dwayne Bewley, who famously pushed his Peugeot 405 across the start-finish line in the 1997 edition of the Bathurst 1000.

The moment was commentated by the late Murray Walker and four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Allan Moffat.

The iconic scenes came on the final lap when the engine in the Bewley/Newman Peugeot 405 failed.

Bewley’s efforts were ultimately fraught as he and Newman were not classified finishers.

Now Bewley’s son will look to make his own name in Australia.

A prodigious karting talent, Bewley has worked his way up the ladder, winning the 2023/24 Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand GR Cup.

Bewley’s maiden Sprint Challenge campaign will be run by Earl Bamber Motorsport under the Porsche Team New Zealand banner.

“I’m honoured to receive the scholarship, next year is going to be a big year for me but I’m looking forward to doing Porsche New Zealand proud on and off track,” said Bewley.

“I’ve done some early running in a Porsche already, and it’s a big step from a Toyota 86, but I’m ready to learn and grow from the TPNZ / Earl Bamber Motorsport team and look to get some good results in our first season in Australia.

“The first year in Toyota 86 was a big learning curve but it set me up for my second year perfectly, winning the championship was a big goal of mine.”

Bewley is the sixth recipient of the scholarship after Supercars stars Matt Payne and Ryan Wood, Indy NXT driver Callum Hedge, and Porsche Carrera Cup driver Brock Gilchrist.

“We are excited to announce Tom Bewley as the new recipient of the Team Porsche New Zealand scholarship,” said team owner Earl Bamber.

“He is a well-deserving winner and a champion at Toyota 86 which many of our previous drivers have come from.

“I think he has got an amazing background in racing and a great future in motorsport.”