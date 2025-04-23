The Australian made his IMSA SportsCar Championship debut earlier this year and has competed in GT World Challenge America with Porsche.

Porsche describes its ‘Selected Driver’ program as a step on its pyramid to foster emerging talent, provide manufacturer support, expand racing opportunities, and offer mentorship.

Sargent was picked alongside Dutchman Loek Hartog and American Riley Dickinson.

“All three drivers came to our attention through their Carrera Cup performances and have again impressed as they have made the next step up the Porsche development pyramid in SRO and IMSA competition,” said Volker Holzmeyer, president and CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America.

“Our Selected Driver program is designed to support their continued development as they take on more prominent roles within the Porsche GT racing ecosystem. We’re thrilled to support Loek, Riley, and Tom with their 2025 programs and excited to see their careers develop as part of the Porsche family.”

Sargent competed in Australia with Cameron Hill’s CHE Racing in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge in 2022, where he beat Ryan Wood.

A year later, he graduated to Porsche Carrera Cup North America with McElrea Racing and finished second to Dickinson.

In 2024, Sargent stepped up to GT World Challenge America with GMG Racing, who he has remained with in 2025.

His IMSA debut in the Daytona 24 was with Wright Motorsports, where he came up short of the GTD class win.

“To be a part of the Porsche Motorsport North America Selected Driver program is a dream come true — to be able to wear the Porsche brand and represent it at a level where you’re part of the family,” said Sargent.

“It’s on the way to where I want to be, and it’s a massive achievement. I’m excited to have this opportunity and to represent it well.

“I’m fortunate to have multiple programs this year, including an SRO campaign in GT World Challenge with Kyle Washington, which is great.

“Adding the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to the schedule with the Endurance Championship with Wright Motorsports is a massive step forward for me as well.

“It means I’m getting a lot of miles in the current Porsche 992 GT3 R car, which is fantastic.

“If I think back to when I arrived three years ago, I never would’ve thought I’d be in this position — at least not this quickly.”

Sargent will continue his season in GT World Challenge America at Circuit of the Americas on April 26-28.

His next IMSA race as part of the Endurance Cup is on June 23 for the Six Hours of Watkins Glen.