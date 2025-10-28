Longhurst, a two-time Bathurst 1000 winner, and Kostecki are supporters of the annual Pirtek Legends Night in aid of Motorsport Ministries, which raised $227,000 this year.

Longhurst donated a rare 1930 AJS motorcycle from his personal collection that raised $25,000 on Friday night, while Kostekci donated a one-off helmet that was sold to Tony Walls for $20,000.

During a promotion for the auction, Longhurst offered Kosteki a ride in his personal 1911 Model T Ford.

“Tony is obviously a legend in the sport in this country, and it was great to meet him,” said Kostecki.

“He has an amazing collection here at Garage 25, and it was nice of him to show me around.

“Even cooler was the ride we had in the Model T. What an amazing piece of gear.”

Longhurst had some fun with Kostecki, joking that he was the new homologation guy for Ford and that the Model T was the basis for the new Gen4 Supercar.

“Brodie was pretty vocal about things at Bathurst and made his thoughts clear on the current parity situation,” said Longhurst.

“I thought he might like to try out the Model T and see how that would go at Mount Panorama.

“When you see how he handled the Model T at his first try, you can see why he is doing such an outstanding job in Supercars.”