A vintage motorbike donated by former Bathurst winner Tony Longhurst topped the auction list at $25,000 and a one-off Gold Coast Brodie Kostecki helmet hit $20,000.

The helmet was bought by Michael Patrizi on behalf of Tony Walls and his Objective logo will be on the helmet for tomorrow’s final race of the Gold Coast 500.

Tony Walls is the father of Super2 driver Jackson Walls, who was recently announced as the driver for the Triple Eight-run SCT Motorsport Mustang in 2026.

The night was highlighted by a presentation from Olympic gold medalist Steven Bradbury and an interview with Marcos Ambrose who was announced at the second Pirtek Legend.

Ambrose was involved in an on-stage interview with Masters of Ceremonies Greg Rust and Pirtek Legends Night and Speedcafe.com founder, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray.

The interview also involved his former Stone Brothers Racing championship-winning team bosses Ross and Jimmy Stone.

Ambrose talked about his career, his involvement helping his daughter Tabitha in Formula Ford and revealed for the first time publicly that he has battled cancer and had a liver transplant 12 months ago.

His interview ended with his encouragement of everyone to get on an organ donor list and to get regular health checkups.

The first $10,000 raised last night was donated to DonateLife – an organ donor education program – on Ambrose’s behalf.

Gold Coast racer Scott Taylor kicked off the night in impressive fashion with a $20,000 cash donation.

Taylor told a story of his recent crash in a SuperUte at Bathurst and how Motorsport Ministries Steve Peach was one of the first on the scene and offered to drive him to hospital.

“I reckon Steve would have been the fastest Uber driver in Bathurst that day,” said Taylor.

“I didn’t take up his offer, but the Uber would have been the most expensive ever. So let me kick off the cash donations with $20K.”

The night also included a tribute to Garry Rogers who passed away early on Thursday.

In true Rogers style, instead of a moment of silence the tribute was a ‘moment of noise’, highlighted by 15 seconds of roaring V8 engines and cheering crowd followed by a toast to the former Supercars team owner and Australian motorsport icon.

One of the most sought-after pieces in the auction was the Pirtek Enduro Cup which was signed by all of the previous winners.

A mystery phone bidder from Melbourne who landed the lot for $15,000. It was later discovered the buyer was none other than Paul Dumbrell who won the Cup with Jamie Whincup in 2014.

A NASCAR pole-wining race suit from Shane van Gisbergen was bought by his good mate Paul Morris for $5000.

Murray said he could not have been happier with the result.

“The generosity of everyone was incredible and raised a substantial amount of money for a great cause,” said Murray.

“Everyone got into the spirit and I think they were entertained by Steven (Bradbury) and Marcos and our other guests.

“To raise more than $400,000 in two years really is life-changing Motorsport Ministries and we could not be happier.

“The feedback has already been incredible and people are already locking in their table for next year which will feature Craig Lowndes as our Pirtek Legend.”

Motorsport Ministries Rev Steve Peach was overwhelmed with the result.

“Just another amazing result. We really are blessed to have this program in place thanks to Crusher and his team,” said Peach.

“This money is life-changing for our organisation and will allow us to do more and more in the community at all levels for the sport.

“We cannot be more grateful to everyone involved and we are already excited for next year.”

There was the opportunity to raise cash through the night by way of a QR code and that alone result in more than $3000.

A separate Man Cave Auction was run through the night with a host of different items including a Red Bull Ampol Racing front bar ($4,500), and Erebus Bathurst-winning T-shirt ($A600), two Erebus Bathurst-winning model cars ($1,800), an Erebus Track to Town experience ($2,000), a Peter Brock #1 of 500 Monaro print ($3,000), Marcos Ambrose artwork ($3,500), Marcos Ambrose/DJR door ($2,000), rare Marlboro HDT sign print ($3,750) and a ride with DJR/Shell V-Power racing got three winners at $4,000 each.

Bradbury also auctioned off four pieces of memorabilia which raised $5,000 each.

2025 AUCTION LIST AND FINAL WINNING BIDS

1: ONE-OF-A-KIND RACE-WORN BRODIE KOSTECKI HELMET ($A20,000)

2: WAVE THE CHEQUERED FLAG AT THE 2025 BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500 ($A5000)

3: EXCLUSIVE JW MARRIOTT GOLD COAST RESORT & SPA – PRESIDENTIAL SUITE ($A7,100)

4: BOAT MAINTENANCE PACKAGE – THE BOAT WORKS ($A4,000)

5: RETURN TRIP TO HIGHLANDS PARK AND RIDE IN ASTON MARTIN VULCAN ($A10,000

6: SIGNED V8 SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS CHEQUERED FLAG 1993-2024 ($A5,200)

7: THREE-DAY ON-TRACK PIRTEK CORPORATE AND JW MARRIOTT PACKAGE AT 2026

BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500 ($A7,500)

8: LUNCH WITH MULTIPLE AFL PREMIERSHIP PLAYER & COACH CHRIS SCOTT ($A4,300)

9: PRIVATE VIP DICK JOHNSON RACING DINNER – FOR FOUR! ($A4,400)

10: EXTREMELY RARE AJS R7 VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE ($A25,000)

11: NORWELL MOTORPLEX CORPORATE DAY FOR 15 PEOPLE ($A8,700)

12: PIRTEK CUP TROPHY – SIGNED BY ALL THE WINNERS 2013-2019 ($A15,000)

13: SHANE VAN GISBERGEN SONOMA POLE-WINNING NASCAR SUIT ($A5,000)

14: SIGNED WHEEL/TYRE FROM MARCOS AMBROSE 2012 WINNING NASCAR ($A6,000)

15: STAND ON THE START LINE FOR A TOP FUEL EVENT ($A2,400)

16: PRIVATE JET AND CORPORATE HOSPITALITY AT 2026 BATHURST 1000 ($A17,000)