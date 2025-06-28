When is the 24 Hours of Spa?
The 2025 edition of the Spa 24 takes place on June 25-29.
When does the 24 Hours of Spa start?
The Spa 24 begins at 12:30am AEST on Sunday, June 29.
Who are the Australians in the 24 Hours of Spa?
Matt Campbell is the most high-profile entry from Down Under, joining Italian team Dinamic GT in its #18 Porsche 911 GT3 R. He joins fellow Porsche factory drivers Bastian Buus and Mathieu Jaminet in a Pro entry.
Wright Motorsports will field is IMSA SportsCar Championship trio of Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, and Australia’s Tom Sargent in its #120 Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Johor Motorsports Racing heads to Belgium with Jordan Love, Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, and Alexander Sims in the #2 Corvette Z06 GT3.R.
Rounding out the Australian contingent is James Allen, who joins Optimum Motorsport in the #5 McLaren 720S with Largim Ali, Michael Porter, and Ollie Millroy.
The 76-car entry list features two ex-Formula 1 drivers, including Kamui Kobayashi who will join Japanese team Goodsmile Racing in its Mercedes-AMG.
24 Hours of Spa entry list
CLICK HERE for the full 2025 Spa 24 entry list
