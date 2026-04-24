The first running of the AASA Nationals promises to bridge two different disciplines of motorsport together.

Speedway-style formats, a brand new broadcast partner, and four of Australian dirt racing’s best are set to grace Sydney Motorsport Park, alongside the best that Legend Cars Australia has to offer.

Keeping in theme with the AASA’s goal to showcase shorter track layouts, the 2.8km ‘Druitt’ configuration of Sydney Motorsport Park will be used, keeping drivers on their toes with short, sharp laps.

When is the AASA Legends Nationals?

The AASA Legends Nationals will be held on Anzac weekend, April 25-26, with speedway-style Saturday night racing, and a mid-afternoon start for Sunday.

Are there any star drivers?

Yes, four Australia speedway champions will be among the field of Legend Cars regulars, each making their circuit racing debuts.

Advertisements

Jock Goodyer, Joel Berkley, Kaidon Brown, and Callum Harper each conducted a test day at Queensland Raceway ahead of the event to learn the cars and the nuance of circuit racing.

AASA Nationals format explained

Heat Races

Those not across speedway racing may see some unfamiliar nomenclature – Heat, Dash, B-Main, Feature/A-Main.

Legend Cars will contest a series of eight Heat Races across the two days to determine who qualifies for the Feature Race – or A-Main – on Sunday Night.

Cars will be divided into four equal groups, labelled Group A, B, C, and D.

All drivers will be given a Draw Number (DN) within their group to determine which row of the grid they will start on for Heat 1 through 4.

Heat 3 and 4 will be gridded in inverted order from Heat 1 and 2, e.g. a driver that starts their first race from the front row will start from the back in their second race.

A simple coin toss will decide which driver starts on the inside or outside of the row.

Each group will race each other once over the course of six heats, as shown in the track schedule below.

The starting order for Heat 5 and 6 will be determined by points awarded from the first four races.

The groups are then dispersed for Heat 7 and 8, and starting positions will be determined by Combined Driver Points (CDP).

The driver with the most points starting from the front, and the lowest from the back.

Drivers first, third, fifth etc. in points will contest Heat 7, while second, fourth, sixth etc. will race in Heat 8.

If at any point during the Heat Races should a tie in points occur, the highest finish from a previous race will determine the outcome.

Qualifying for the A-Main

A maximum of 30 cars can qualify for the A-Main on Sunday night.

The top 20 cars in points from the Heat Races automatically progress to the A-Main, with positions 9-20 set by the CDP at the end of Heat 8.

The top eight cars progress to the Dash, which sets the starting order of the first four rows in the A-Main.

The grid for the Dash is an inversion of the CDP, so the drivers with the lowest points will start on the front row.

All drivers 21st and below in points will contest the B-Main, the last chance qualifier for the big show.

The top six finishers from the B-Main will progress to the A-Main, setting positions 21-26.

The final four spots on the grid are reserved for the promotor’s choice, four drivers that didn’t initially qualify for the A-Main but will get the chance to race again.

Is there a major prize?

Yes, over $40,000 in prize money is up for grabs in the Legends Nationals.

The outright winner of the A-Main will win $10,000 and a green and gold #1 for their door, to be displayed for the following 12 months.

An additional $10,000 of prizes will be distributed among the top 15 finishers of the A-Main.

The highest placed Legend Cars series regular will also win an Aussie Racing Cars drive supported by TFH Racing.

How long is each Legend Cars race?

The first four Heat Races are eight laps each, while Heat 5 and 6 are 10 laps, and Heat 7 and 8 are run over 12 laps.

The Top 8 Dash is just two laps, while the B-Main is held over 10 laps.

The winner-takes-all A-Main is scheduled to be run over 16 laps.

How to watch the Legends Nationals

All four rounds of the inaugural AASA Nationals season will be broadcast on Clay-Per-View, a speedway streaming platform making its first foray into circuit racing.

The event also has free fan entry, and fans are invited to register their free mandatory ticket to go in the draw to win a ride in the Hyundai N Pace Car during an actual race.

Ticketing details can be found HERE

AASA Legends Nationals broadcast times (AEST)

Saturday April 25

6:30pm – 10:30pm

Sunday April 26

2:15pm – 10:30pm

How to watch on Clay-Per-View

Clay-Per-View is simple to use, fans can pay a monthly subscription and view events on demand, or pay a one-time fee and watch live events as they occur.

The AASA Legends Nationals is $24.99 to view both nights of action.

Existing Clay-Per-View subscribers can view the entire weekend free of charge.

A Clay-Per-View subscription costs just $14.99 per month or $134.99 for a year, and new subscribers will be given a free 30-day pass to view all the on-demand content they wish.

All broadcast details can be found on Clay-Per-View HERE

What support categories are racing?

The Legends Nationals will be supported by the AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship, Formula RX8, Stock Cars Australia, and AASA Tin Tops.

Stock Cars Australia and AASA TT will compete on track together to condense the schedule.

AASA Legends Nationals track schedule

Saturday April 25

Time Category Duration Session 18:30 Legend Cars Nationals 15 Mins Hot Laps 18:50 Formula RX8 20 Mins Practice / Qualifying 19:15 AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship 20 Mins Practice 1 19:40 Stock Cars Australia / AASA TT 15 Mins Practice 1 20:05 Legend Cars Nationals 8 Laps Heat 1 – A vs B 20:25 Legend Cars Nationals 8 Laps Heat 2 – C vs D 20:45 Formula RX8 10 Laps Race 1 21:05 Stock Cars Australia / AASA TT 15 Mins Practice 2 21:30 AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship 20 Mins Practice 2 21:55 Legend Cars Nationals 8 Laps Heat 3 – A vs C 22:15 Legend Cars Nationals 8 Laps Heat 4 – B vs D

Sunday April 26