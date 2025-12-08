The series is being billed as a cost-effective way to go racing, catering for the increased demand thanks to the success of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

AASA said the Nationals Series will “cater to grass roots and budget-focused categories, giving them a national series to race in, offering each category an opportunity to be a feature event.”

Short courses will be used, with a condensed two-day or one-and-a-half-day format.

The series will feature at Sydney Motorsport Park, One Raceway, Mallala Motorsport Park, and Calder Park Raceway.

Categories committed to the Nationals Series include Legend Cars Australia, the AASA National Formula Ford Championship, Hyundai Excels, Stock Cars Australia, Australian Drivers’ Championship, and Formula RX8.

Legends Cars and Formula Ford will contest the four-round series in its entirety.

Each category will race for its own AASA Short Track National Title, which will utilise a speedway-style format of random dash heats, a top 10 dash, B Main, and A Main.

The AASA Short Track National Title winners will be allowed to run a green and gold #1 for the subsequent season.

“AASA continues looking for ways to provide value and improved products for our members and competitors,” said Marcos Ambrose, AASA competition and commercial director.

“Due to the success of the Hi Tec Oils Super Series Season 4, it quickly became obvious that we needed to offer more events and formats to cater to our growing category and competitor base.

“The AASA Nationals Series 2026 will be a national-level series without the price tag.

“If we can reduce costs to put on a race weekend, we can share those savings with our competitors.

“That is the aim – put on the best event possible for the cheapest cost so our teams and drivers can spend their money on what matters most and that’s hard racing and going fast.”

In addition to the AASA National Series and the AASA Super Series, the governing body has announced its new AASA Endurance 300 Series and AASA Endurance 200 Series.

The Endurance 300 Series uses the same regulations and format to the Winton 300 event.

The Endurance 200 Series has been designed for Hyundai Excels, Nissan Pulsars, Mazda RX8s and first-generation Toyota 86s.

As the name suggests, the series will feature 300km and 200km races respectively. The series will not run on the same day, allowing competitors to enter both series.

“The Winton 300 is one of the best grassroots events in Australia, it sells out in hours of entries opening, so we think the Endurance 300 Series will give those teams more chances to race across the year,” said Ambrose.

“The format, rules and prices won’t be touched – just more racing.

“I can’t wait to see how the Endurance 200 Series goes. On a test and tune day you always see RX8s, Excels, Pulsars and Scholarship 86s together on the track. They are all fairly close in lap times so why not bunch them all together and go endurance racing.

“It will be the best value for money racing anywhere in the country. We will balance out the speed and fuel usage by varying the minimum pit stop times between classes so any team can be in contention for outright victory.

“Some tracks will suit different cars, but over the three-round series, we should get a worthy winner – both outright and in class honours.”

The addition of the Nationals Series, Endurance 300 Series, and Endurance 200 Series alongside the Super Series takes the total number of AASA-sanctioned events in 2026 to 12.

AASA Nationals Series 2026 Calendar

Round 1 – Sydney Motorsport Park (Druitt) – April 25-26

Round 2 – One Raceway – June 20-21

Round 3 – Mallala Motorsport Park – October 23-24

Round 4 – Calder Park Raceway – December TBC

AASA Endurance 300 Series

Round 1 – Sydney Motorsport Park – July 17-18

Round 2 – Winton Motor Raceway – August 29-30

Round 3 – Mallala Motorsport Park – October 23-24

AASA Endurance 200 Series

Round 1 – Sydney Motorsport Park – April 25-26

Round 2 – Winton Motor Raceway – August 29-30

Round 3 – Mallala Motorsport Park – October 23-24