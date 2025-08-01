Five of the six events remain unchanged and several feature new dates.

Instead of the Australian Capital Territory and Rally Canberra, the 2026 season will open in Queensland with the eponymous rally there on April 17-19 organised by the Brisbane Sporting Car Club.

Perth retains its round two slot at the WA Car Club-run Forest Rally on May 22-24.

New South Wales will host a new event next year in Narooma taking place on June 26-28 run by the Brindabella Sporting Car Club.

Rally Tasmania moves from its November date to a potentially chilly August 14-16 date.

The Ultimate Motorsport Events-run Adelaide Hills Rally in South Australia remains the penultimate event of the season on October 2-4.

The season will close out with the Gippsland Rally in Victoria, which moves from mid-August to November 20-22.

The introduction of New South Wales means Canberra misses out in 2026.

ARC event director Jill Coppin said the changes strike a balance for competitors and spectators.

“We are pleased to be able to announce the 2026 season calendar, as it allows teams and drivers to have one eye on next year,” said Coppin.

“I believe having a bit of a shuffle around the order of events creates a point of difference to previous years, and it’s exciting to have the season kick off in Queensland and to end in Victoria.

“Having Rally Queensland open up the season presents a brilliant opportunity for us, as the Gympie community has continued to build over the years and has shown lots of passion towards the ARC since our return – especially with a Friday night Rally Show like Wheels on Mary, which is always a hit amongst locals and will be the perfect way to start the year off.

“Victoria in November is a beautiful time of year and we are excited to be able to go to Gippsland for the season finale, which will also host our end of season awards night.”

2026 EROAD Australian Rally Championship calendar

Round 1: Queensland / Brisbane Sporting Car Club – 17–19 April

Round 2: Western Australia / WA Car Club – 22–24 May

Round 3: New South Wales / Brindabella Sporting Car Club – 26–28 June

Round 4: Tasmania / ARC Promoter Pty Ltd – 14–16 August

Round 5: South Australia / Ultimate Motorsport Events – 2–4 October

Round 6: Victoria / Vroom Events – 20–22 November