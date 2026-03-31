Prime Minster Anthony Albanese on Monday rolled out a national fuel security plan as the world deals with a global crisis brought about by the Iran war.

The four-stage plan, agreed to by state, territory and Commonwealth leaders, outlined a worst-case scenario in which fuel may be rationed for use by critical sectors.

Australia is currently at Level 2, whereby the government is striving to secure supplies from trading partners and has lowered fuel standards.

Level 3 will involve “voluntary practical measures to limit fuel use”, while Level 4 could see rationing, although exactly how that would look is unclear.

Australians are for now dealing with soaring petrol prices and some stations running dry, particularly in remote areas.

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Newly installed MA CEO Josh Blanksby issued a letter to members today, looking to reassure competitors that the governing body is keeping across developments.

“Motorsport Australia is mindful of the implications of the global fuel supply which we know is top of mind for many Australians, with many individuals and businesses already being impacted,” he wrote.

“We are in discussions with relevant industry bodies and government stakeholders to stay on top of ongoing developments.

“With the Commonwealth Government’s National Cabinet agreeing to a National Fuel Security Plan across all States and Territories, Motorsport Australia’s role is to advocate for our members, and to ensure our sport acts responsibly in its fuel usage.”

Blanksby acknowledged that rising costs for competitors is among the current challenges.

“Currently, there are no government restrictions on fuel use in Australia,” he said.

“The main challenges tend to be around cost and availability – especially in regional areas, where many motorsport events take place.

“Other flow-on effects include rising transport costs – especially for diesel trucks traveling nationwide – along with higher airfares, travel disruptions, and supply chain pressures increasing the cost of motorsport-related goods.”

The statement comes ahead of the weekend’s Bathurst 6 Hour at Mount Panorama that has attracted 70 entries.

Supercars is currently in a transport hiatus as its equipment sails across the Tasman for a double-header in New Zealand.

The championship has made a public assurance that supply of its unique racing fuel is secure.

However, there remains major uncertainty about the ongoing viability of motorsport events if fuel needs to be rationed.

“Despite the current challenges surrounding retail fuel, Motorsport Australia has otherwise not observed any overwhelming negative trends about event entry numbers, or the ability or feasibility of personnel or spectators travelling to events,” Blanksby added.

“However, transport and logistics are essential to motorsport in Australia, and the ongoing fuel supply crisis is expected to keep putting pressure on the sport – especially as supply and economic challenges persist or worsen amid continued conflict in the Middle East.

“Given the current pressures on the sport as well as broader social implications, Motorsport Australia strongly encourages all members to follow the recommendations of their respective State or Territories in how they use their fuel, whether it be in relation to a business, sporting environment or everyday travel.

“Motorsport Australia will continue to keep the community informed as things evolve, while advocating for the responsible use of fuel so the sport can continue to deliver positive social and economic benefits to the communities and towns where motorsport takes place.”