In a matter of days, the Lamborghini Temerario GT3 will make its competition debut as part of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at the Sebring 12 Hours.

The Temerario replaces the Huracan, which was famed for its screaming V10 engine that it shared with the Audi R8.

The Huracan’s tenure lasted the best part of a decade. Its biggest accomplishments include winning the DTM title and the Spa 24 among 200 race victories.

Lamborghini’s new GT3 car is the first to be designed and built in-house, and features a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8.

It joins a growing trend of manufacturers who have switched from naturally aspirated to turbocharged engines – including Ferrari, Aston Martin, and BMW.

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“With Temerario GT3, we have reached full technical maturity in motorsport,” said chief technical officer Rouven Mohr.

“For the first time, the car was designed, developed and engineered entirely in-house from day one.

“The integration between road car R&D and racing engineering allowed us to create a highly sophisticated and efficient platform that represents the third generation of Lamborghini GT3 cars.”

There has been a particular emphasis on the relationship between the road car and the race car.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse driver Marco Mapelli was a key part in the development of the two Temerario versions.

The same engineers who developed the road-going engine have also played a crucial role in the race-ready version too.

“Temerario GT3 was conceived with motorsport in mind from the earliest stages,” said Gianluca Sivestrini, Temerario GT3 project manager.

“The chassis architecture, the packaging of the powertrain and the serviceability solutions were engineered specifically to meet the demands of endurance racing and customer teams.

“Our objective was not only pure performance, but also operational efficiency and ease of intervention during race weekends.”

In recent weeks, teams have begun taking delivery of the new car and putting it through its paces ahead of the 2026 season.

Pfaff Motorsport will be the first to debut the Temarario in the United States.

Factory Lamborghini driver Andrea Caldarelli to share the plaid liveried car with Sandy Mitchell and Franck Perera.

Pfaff plans to run its Temarario in select IMSA SportsCar Championship races this year.

Other teams will race the new Lamborghini platform in GT World Challenge Europe and Germany’s popular DTM.