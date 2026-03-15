The Hong Kong driver required medical attention after the incident at the start of Saturday’s season-opening race.

The crash occurred moments after the start when polesitter Naquib Azlan stalled on the grid, triggering a chain-reaction incident involving multiple cars.

Tjia was unable to avoid the slow-moving Azlan, running into the back of him at speed before veering into the nearby wall at the pit exit.

The scale of the crash prompted race control to immediately red flag the race, with officials ultimately deciding not to restart it, resulting in the cancellation of the opening contest of the weekend.

Half points were awarded based on the qualifying results.

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A statement released on Sunday confirmed Tjia had undergone a minor procedure at a local hospital and was now in recovery.

“The Porsche Carrera Cup Asia driver of Car #21 has undergone successful minor surgery at Huashan Hospital following the incident at the start of yesterday’s season-opening race in Shanghai,” the statement said.

“The driver is recovering well, and everyone at Porsche Carrera Cup Asia is wishing him a speedy recovery and hopes to see him back on track soon.”

Tjia was initially checked at the circuit medical centre before being airlifted to hospital for further assessment.

Officials confirmed shortly afterwards that he was conscious and speaking with medical staff, with his injuries described as not life-threatening.

Azlan later said he had escaped the accident without injury.

“I’m sure most of you saw the shunt, thankfully I came away okay and safe,” Azlan said.

“I heard as well from an update that the other guy, car number 21, driven by Francis [Tjia], he’s doing okay too after being checked out at the hospital, so ultimately that’s the most important part.”

“Everyone came away from the incident safe.”