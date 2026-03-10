The Sandown 500 winner will join the two-day broadcast working as a pit lane reporter and co-commentator.

Pye was approached with the opportunity by former Dick Johnson Racing co-driver Marcos Ambrose, who now works as the Competition and Commercial director for AASA.

Pye’s career in Supercars to date includes two race wins, and the South Australian has had success in Australian and British Formula Ford and the Super2 Series.

Alongside hosting the Apex Hunters United podcast with Trans Am driver Elliot Barbour, Pye has also featured on the Supercars Championship broadcast at the 2025 Queensland Raceway round.

“I am very excited to be joining the team at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series for the opening round of the series at The Bend,” Pye said.

Advertisements

“This was something that was first presented to me by Marcos Ambrose, and really anything that Marcos is involved in, I jump at.

“I’ve had conversations with the team from Hi-Tec Oils and I love what they’re trying to do with the sport, really get back to what makes racing great again.

“If I can play a small part in that, that’s something I am very excited to do.

“I’m very excited to see the driving talent that’s coming through the ranks as well, there’s a few categories that I’m very passionate about, particularly Formula Ford for me, something close to my heart.”

The opening round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series commences this weekend, March 13-15, and spectator entry is free.

Hi-Tec Oils Super Series Round 1 broadcast schedule

Saturday March 14 and Sunday March 15

YouTube Livestream: 9:00am – 12:30pm AEDT

Fox Sports/Kayo/SBS: 1:00pm – 5:00pm AEDT

Live timing will be available each day via Natsoft Race Results.