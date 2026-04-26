In his first career circuit racing event, Goodyer finished the heat races 20th in points, which saw him start fourth in the B-Main.

Goodyer drove through to second place at the start as fellow speedway star Kaidon Brown came together with Mark Duckworth through the first corner, drawing the pace car.

Brown was given a red card stop and go penalty for the contact.

What followed was an intense battle for the lead for several laps between Goodyer, Luke Waldon, and Nathan Predo.

The Sprintcar champion held his ground around the outside of Turn 2, battling side-by-side through the switchback at Turn 3 with Predo.

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In the closing laps, Predo began to fall back, handing the lead to Goodyer, with Scott Morgan coming home in second position ahead of Waldon.

Nathan Locke, Predo, and Chris Spicer rounded out the top six to progress through to the A-Main.

Super Sedans champion Callum Harper just missed out on progressing in eighth spot, while Brown came home 14th following the penalty.

While Goodyer joins Joel Berkley in progressing to the A-Main, all is not lost for the two remaining speedway stars.

Four final transfer spots in the A-Main fall under “promoter’s choice”, where the event organisers will nominate drivers from the B-Main that missed out.

The Legends Nationals champion will be crowned in the 16-lap A-Main at 9:55pm AEST, shown live on Clay-Per-View.

AASA Legends Nationals A-Main starting grid