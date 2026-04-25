Heat 1

Benaud stole the win from Legend Cars Australia championship leader Dylan Thomas by just 0.06s right at the line to finish Heat 1.

Josh Thomas – no relation to Dylan – came home in third position ahead of Maverick Kemenyvary who drove through from the rear of the grid.

Australian Super Sedans champion Joel Berkley, one of four speedway stars in the field, started on pole position from the grid draw and led the opening portion of the race.

Berkley held the lead at the start of the race over Bruce Duckworth, who spun on the exit of Turn 5 on the second lap.

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The pace car was drawn to recover the stricken car of Duckworth, leaving Berkley to lead the field away on the restart.

Dylan Thomas charged through in the opening laps from the mid pack to wrestle the lead from Berkley on the restart lap, before the speedway star was swamped at the final corner, falling back to eighth spot.

Berkley brought his car home in seventh place, while fellow Super Sedans driver Callum Harper remained solid in the mid pack to finish ninth.

Heat 2

While Heat 1 ended with a photo finish for the lead, Josh Craig dominated proceedings in the second Heat, coming home 7.5s ahead of Riley Skinner.

In similar fashion to Benaud’s earlier win, Skinner took second spot at the line from former Australian title holder Shane Tate.

Super2 star Nash Morris took fourth spot in a three-wide battle at the line over Ryan Pring and young charger Ruben Dan, who charged through from the mid pack.

Australian Speedcar champion Kaidon Brown started the race on the front row, but quickly fell back in the opening laps, finding the grass at the Turn 2 hairpin.

Brown fell to the rear of the field but battled back to 14th spot at the finish.

Sprintcar champion Jock Goodyer held ground in the mid pack having been placed 14th on the grid.

Battling with the likes of series regulars Diesel Thomas and Ben Goodridge, Goodyer came home in 10th position.

Having been the only of the speedway drivers to start towards the rear, Goodyer capitalised from the grid inversion for Heat 4, starting from sixth place.

Heat 3

Reigning Australian title holder Dan took the win in the third heat following an intense battle with Skinner over several laps.

Skinner fell just 0.3s short of the win, coming home second in consecutive heats, while Heat 1 winner Benaud rounded out the top three.

Kemenyvary had a big moment at Turn 1 on the second lap, stepping sideways in the mid corner before sliding off the road and towards the back of the field.

Speedways stars Brown and Berkley started alongside each other on the back row with the grid inversion.

Brown struggled through, making contact with Duckworth resulting in suspension damage for the latter.

Berkley raced through to finish inside the top 10, banking important points ahead of Heat 5 on Sunday.

Heat 4

Super2 driver Morris took the win in the final heat, having only raced the car once earlier in the night.

Morris and Josh Thomas battled for consecutive laps before Thomas slipped back, with Heat 2 winner Craig charging through the field to finish in second.

Goodyer was able to hold ground just outside the top five for the majority of the race before slipping back in the closing laps, coming home in ninth position.

Legend Cars Australia returns on Sunday for Heat 5 at 2:45pm AEST, the first of seven races for the category, all shown live on Clay-Per-View.