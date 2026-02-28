A thunderstorm hit the city early on Saturday morning, bringing with it the start of what is predicted to be a weekend of rain.

Today’s forecast includes “the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe with heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a 75 percent (high) chance of at least 6mm of rain, a 50 percent (medium) chance of at least 20mm and a 25 percent (low) chance of at least 40mm.

Gates at the Victoria Park event opened as planned at 8:20am ACDT, although organisers say the on-track schedule may be adjusted.

“The Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival is proceeding today (Saturday February 28) despite the weather,” read an update.

“The track schedule may be adjusted throughout the day in line with conditions, but all off-track programming in the Adelaide Marriott Grand Marquee will continue as scheduled.

“All cars and motorbikes will remain on display, and additional cover has been installed across the event site.

“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you.”

The AMF features an array of historic machines cutting laps on a shortened, Victoria Park loop of the Adelaide street circuit.

Sunday’s forecast is for “the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon, possibly severe with heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding” with up to 50mm of rain.