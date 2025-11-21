The Carrera Cup Deutschland champion and 2025 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup runner-up will join EMA Motorsport and has big goals for the weekend.

“It’s an amazing track, steeped in history, and a great place to make my Australian race debut,” he said.

“A big thank you to the whole team at EMA Motorsport for the invitation to be a part of this weekend.

“I will be giving everything to fight for that top step of the podium, and the aim is for us to score the maximum points possible across the weekend. I cannot wait to get going.”

De Haan joins EMA as teammate to last-start winner Bayley Hall, who has this week been taking part in the Porsche Junior Shootout in Germany and Portugal.

“It has been a big week for Bayley, taking part in the Porsche Junior Shootout,” said EMA team manager Marcus Cole.

“I think having someone of Robert’s talent alongside him will be a real push for Bayley as he looks to round out a strong season.

“We are looking forward to seeing how the pair work together, and hopefully we can be fighting at the sharp end of the field across the weekend.”

The news follows an announcement that Wall Racing will return to the championship in Adelaide with Chinese driver Li Xuanyu.