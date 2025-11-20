Wall Racing will field one car at the Adelaide Grand Final on November 27-30 with Chinese driver Li Xuanyu.

He will pilot the #321 car under the Wall Racing/Z Speed Motorsport banner.

The 28-year-old has Porsche Carrera Cup experience in the Asia series and this year dovetailed his GT3 Cup program with a five-round GT World Challenge Asia tilt.

“We’re excited to welcome Li to the team for Adelaide,” said David Wall.

“We have sat and watched on the sidelines this year after a deal to run a car full-time fell over late in the piece, so to be back in the paddock is going to be great.

“One of the highlights of my time in Carrera Cup was going to Asia to race and then going head-to-head with them down here as well.

“He has a broad level of experience in top GT machinery with Absolute Racing and EBM in recent years and his experience in Carrera Cup is definitely an advantage.

“Adelaide is one of the most challenging events on the calendar but we’re looking forward to working with him across the weekend and make sure he enjoys the experience at one of the best motorsport events around.

“It’s great to have Wall Racing back in the Carrera Cup paddock as we work towards a full campaign in 2026.”

Wall Racing this year competed in the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour with a Lamborghini Huracan and in select GT World Challenge Australia rounds with Adrian Deitz and Tony D’Alberto.