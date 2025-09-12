The series mandated a 135 millimetre ‘Wicker Bill’ on the eve of this weekend’s event with the new part being fitted to all cars on Thursday.

The flap was fitted in a bid to create more drag and therefore more effective slipstreaming.

However, it has lasted just a single day of track action with Aussie Racing Cars electing to dump it for tomorrow onwards.

It’s understood that mixed competitor feedback prompted the decision to axe the flap, with a number of drivers unhappy with the car balance with the revised aero.

ARC is the only category to have staged its first race at The Bend, Brandon Madden winning after Joel Heinrich’s engine failed while he was leading.