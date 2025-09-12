The series has implemented a 135 millimetre high Gurney flap to the top of the roof of all entries ahead of the latest round this weekend.

The ‘Wicker Bill’ kit is designed to generate additional drag which, according to an email sent to competitors by the series, will, “creating stronger slipstream opportunities”.

It will also, “substantially increase passing opportunities throughout the field” and “improve drivability and encourage closer pack racing”.

The email continues: “The ARC Wicker Bill represents a significant step forward in the ongoing evolution of the category and we are confident it will further enhance the spectacle of racing while improving the driver experience. Australia’s entertainment category is about to get even better”.

All teams were required to fit the kit before track action kicks off on Friday at The Bend Motorsport Park.

For teams committed to at least three rounds, it is cost-free. For those not committed, it costs $390.

Aussie Racing Cars has undergone a number of technical changes recently, including a controversial move to de-regulate engine spec.