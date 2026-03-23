The MotoGP event will double as the first round of the all-new ASBK summer calendar, kicking off the 2026-27 season.

For the first time, ASBK will race for championship points at a MotoGP event.

Round one of the regular ASBK season was recently held at Phillip Island, giving somewhat of a recent form guide heading into the October GP.

Young guns Harrison Voight and former Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone shared the race wins while regular front-runner Josh Waters and Mike Jones battled for the minor positions.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Travis Auld expressed his excitement for the inclusion of ASBK at the GP.

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“Adding in a points-scoring Australian Superbikes Championship round to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will add another layer of intensity and excitement, showcasing the depth of talent coming through the domestic ranks, including familiar faces such as Jacob Roulstone,” said Auld.

“This is an exciting announcement for the 2026 event, which we intend to make a fitting farewell to Phillip Island after being an incredible home for MotoGP in Australia for the last 30 years.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle noted the importance of ASBK commencing the new calendar in front of such a large audience.

“I have fond memories of the very first Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix in 1989 and the thrilling Australian Superbike races, so it is brilliant news the ASBK Championship, which is at an extremely professional level these days, is headed to Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix with championship points on the line,” said Doyle.

“Teams and riders will leave no stone unturned to start the new summer ASBK calendar in the best possible fashion, and spectators are going to be amazed at just how fast ASBK Superbikes lap the Phillip Island circuit.

“I’d like to thank the Australian Grand Prix Corporation for this opportunity to showcase Australia’s best riders under the international spotlight.”

Australia’s three current Grand Prix riders, Jack Miller, Senna Aguis, and Joel Kelso have all competed in the ASBK Championship.

The final Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island will be held on October 23-25.