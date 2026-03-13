For the first time in series history, the ARC will be aired on Fox Sports and Kayo, where the three broadcasters will remain an integral part of the coverage.

Rust has been a stalwart of the ARC broadcast. A highly experienced broadcaster, Rust has called the biggest motorsport events in Australia and continues to be a highly regarded voice in the industry.

Stubbs has been a prominent feature in the ARC broadcast and on other national motorsport events, including Supercars.

His experience goes beyond just motorsport, having called the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, and hosted AFL and Australian Open broadcasts.

Scheiwe made her ARC presenting debut last season through select rounds.

The Queenslander hasbeen a journalist and producer at the Seven Network and social media manager at Speedcafe.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Greg, Chris and Jacqui to the on-air team for 2026,” said ARC Managing Director Adrian Coppin.

“All three are absolute professionals and are looking forward to bringing to life all of the great action we expect from every round of the EROAD Australian Rally Championship.

“The new partnership with Fox Sports has really given the rally world a big boost.

“The feedback we’ve had from every competitor and team has been outstanding.

“Everyone is talking about it and we know we have three of the best to lead our venture into a wider and larger audience.”

In addition to the Fox Sports and Kayo platforms, livestreams will be aired via both the ARC and Speedcafe’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

A minimum of four live stages will be broadcast each round, plus the new Shakedown stage on Friday afternoons.

The Australian Rally Championship will commence on April 17-19 with Rally Queensland in Gympie.