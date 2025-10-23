General Motors Australia and New Zealand has announced the landmark move in conjunction with Corvette Racing.

Drivers and a team to run the entry at the February 13-15 event are yet to be confirmed.

“It’s incredibly exciting for us to welcome the Corvette Z06 GT3.R down under,” said GM ANZ Managing Director Jess Bala.

“Corvette has played a major part in the success of our GM Specialty Vehicles brand – and there will be many passionate Corvette enthusiasts who will love to see this ultimate version of the car debut on track at Bathurst in February.”

The global Corvette GT3 program is managed by former Triple Eight co-owner Jessica Dane.

“Bathurst is one of the most prestigious GT races in the world and it means a tremendous amount to me personally to be able to bring the program here,” said Dane.

“The GT3 platform allows us to compete in global regions that we never have before, and I’m so excited to bring the Z06 GT3.R to our Australian and New Zealand fans for the first time at one of my all-time favourite events.”

Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director Shane Rudzis welcomed the news.

“The Meguair’s Bathurst 12 Hour welcomes the addition of the Corvette Z06 GT3.R,” he said.

“This is something the fans have been eagerly wanting to see for a long time.

“To have the Corvette competing against the European manufacturers is going to make for a highly anticipated matchup come February.”

While drivers are yet to be confirmed, GM-contracted Supercars legend Craig Lowndes would be a logical starter.

Lowndes was recently dropped from Scott Taylor Motorspor’s Mercedes line-up in favour of Chaz Mostert and told Speedcafe earlier this month that he’d love to race a Corvette.

“If there’s one or two of them here, I’d love to be able to get my backside in one,” said Lowndes.

Lowndes is a two-time winner of the Bathurst 12 Hour, scoring victory in Triple Eight assisted Maranello Motorsport Ferrari entries in 2014 and ’17.