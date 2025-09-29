STM is the first team to formally announce its entry for the 2026 running of the 12 Hour and will do so with another all-star line-up for its Ash Seward Motorsport-prepared Mercedes.

Cam Waters and Thomas Randle will continue with the squad for a third-consecutive year, but will this time be joined by Mostert.

He effectively replaces Lowndes in the line-up, the Bathurst legend having been a staple of STM’s Bathurst 12 Hour programs since 2022.

“We are really excited to be the first entry for the 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour,” said STM owner Scott Taylor.

“I love this event. We have had some great results, and we’ve had some bad ones, and I’ve been organising this entry from the day we were travelling home from the race earlier this year.

“We have a great line-up of drivers and we want to win our home soil 12-hour race, which has international focus.

“Thomas, Cam and Chaz Mostert are three of the best Australian drivers, in an Australian-run car … and that’s what we’re about.

“We have plenty of experience in the race. We have the car to do it, we have the people and we are eager to get back to Bathurst in February, 2026 to have another crack at the title.”

Mostert has made eight Bathurst 12 Hour starts in the GT era with highlights including pole in 2018 and a Pro-Am class win in 2023.

This will be his first crack in a Mercedes, having previously campaigned BMWs and Audis, before racing a Ferrari this year.

“I’ve been into the 12 Hour plenty of times and it’s one that’s always seemed to elude me, especially for the outright win,” said Mostert.

“This opportunity to come up with Scotty Taylor and join with Cam and Tom … it’s going to be really cool to have a full Supercars line-up.

“Scotty runs a really, really tight ship. Every program he ever gets behind looks world-class and I’m really excited to mix it up and try something a little bit different than what I had the last couple of years and see if we can get that win.

“There’s more international teams and superstar drivers come over for it, so I feel like this is one of my best opportunities to try and go there and win it with some great co-drivers and a fantastic team.”

Waters agreed that the STM Mercedes should be a front-runner next February.

“I’m really excited to be returning with STM again to have a crack at the Bathurst 12 Hour with Tom and Chaz next year,” he said.

“Having Chaz on board is going to be really cool. It’s a really good driver line-up and we know our car is very fast so I think we got a good shot.

“Scotty is super passionate and wants to win the 12 Hour. He throws absolutely everything at it and I think we’ve genuinely got a good shot at being at the front.

“We’re going to throw everything out and we’ll see where we come out at the end.”

Randle added: “I’m really excited to be back once again with STM in the #222 for the 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity over the last two years teaming up with STM and Ash Seward Motorsport and I’m really looking forward to heading back to the mountain for a third time.

“We had some great speed this year, and to be partnering with my mate Cam Waters once again is fantastic.

“To have Chaz Mostert onboard for the 2026 assault is really going to be something special… another full Aussie line-up for the 12 Hour in the outright Pro class is something everyone can get behind.”

The 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 13-15.