The one-make competition is now known as the Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

The finance firm was previously a sponsor of the Pro class and replaces Paynter Dixon as the banner backer for the category.

Porsche Cars Australia senior motorsport manager Craig Nayda welcomed the increased support from Equity-One, whose founder and MD Dean Koutsoumidis is a former competitor.

“Dean and his team are as passionate about what they do as we are, and it’s special to be able to work with his team as the new title partners of Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia,” said Nayda.

“We’re especially proud that Equity-One has been an existing supporter of the category since 2023 and will continue their support in an even more visible way commencing this year.

“It’s an exciting era for the championship with another big year in store, ahead of even more exciting things in the future. Porsche Motorsport in Australia is in a strong position and with Equity-One’s support, it will only be stronger.”

The Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia Championship commences at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 5-8 March.