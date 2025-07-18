The 56-year-old Austrian shot to fame in 2012 when he undertook a skydive from the edge of space, becoming the first skydiver to break the sound barrier.

A brief racing career was highlighted by a stint in Audi’s GT3 program that included competing in the 2015 Bathurst 12 Hour.

There he shared a Phoenix Racing-run R8 LMS with Christopher Haase and Stephane Ortelli to a ninth-place finish.

Baumgartner died while paragliding over Porto Sant’Elpidio in Italy’s central Marche region on Thursday, with reports suggesting he suffered a mid-air medical episode.

Sponsor Red Bull paid tribute to Baumgartner in a statement.

“We are shocked and overwhelmed with sadness to hear the devastating news of our longtime friend Felix Baumgartner,” it read.

“Felix was “born to fly” and was determined to push the limits. He was also smart, professional, thorough and meticulous, never leaving anything to chance. He was generous, giving much of his time to help, and inspired so many people.

“We remember Felix as a lovely person, devoted to his family and friends, to whom we send our heartfelt sympathy. Felix, you will be deeply missed.”