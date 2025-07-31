The United States was reportedly in line to get the nod and end a drought dating back to 1988 but has missed out.

A total of 14 events across four continents have been confirmed, with the focus largely on Europe.

Monte Carlo will once again act as the season-opener on January 22-25.

Arguably the biggest change is moving Japan from its place as the penultimate round to mid-season. Instead of early November, Japan will host the WRC in late May.

WRC Promoter said the date change would disrupt the run of gravel rallies.

“Crucially, the decision to reposition Rally Japan into a May slot adds a meaningful sporting benefit,” organisers said in a statement.

“By interrupting what would otherwise be a long sequence of gravel rallies, the move helps to limit the impact of road sweeping for early championship leaders – reinforcing WRC’s commitment to fairer, more competitive conditions.”

Organisers did not comment on the absence of a United States rally.

“This is a calendar built with purpose,” said WRC Promoter Managing Director Jona Siebel.

“It’s diverse, it flows well, and it reflects the feedback we’ve had from teams, drivers and stakeholders.

“We’ve put real thought into how the sequence of events can impact the sporting fight.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The 2026 WRC calendar is a powerful reflection of the championship’s global strength and appeal.

“It combines the heritage of iconic rallies with the return of newer events in regions where participation and interest in rallying continues to grow.”

2026 FIA World Rally Championship calendar