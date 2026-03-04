Returning to Earl Bamber Motorsport, the first-time race winner in Adelaide has announced backing from Famous Insurance Brokers on the #911 entry.

Entering his third season in Carrera Cup, Wood feels retaining the same team and engineer combination is key to continued momentum.

“I’m incredibly excited to strengthen my partnership with Famous Insurance as well as retain Earl Bamber Motorsport [EBM] for 2026.” Wood said.

“EBM and myself made significant gains together last year, we’ve built a clear direction and feel we have pace and momentum to carry into this season.

“It’s really rewarding to put the program together for this year. I wouldn’t be here racing in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia without the help of my corporate partners, so to lock in the whole season is a big tick.”

In preparation for the season ahead, Wood was part of the GWR Invitational Class KTM entry at the Bathurst 12 Hour.



The campaign was short lived, with a crash side-lining the car just a handful of laps into the race.

“All seat time is beneficial,” Wood said.

“With the introduction of ABS in Carrera Cup Australia this year, the recent experience in a GT car definitely helps with preparation.

“The goal is to keep fighting for top-five finishes and podiums,” he added.

“With 30 cars on the grid for the opening round, it won’t be easy — but that’s the strength of Carrera Cup in Australia. The depth of competition is what makes it so rewarding.”

Wood’s brother and former Supercars driver Dale has notably stepped back to guest appearances for 2026 after competing full time in the series since 2018.

Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia commences at this weekend’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.