A new player will join the fold with Ford’s one-make Mustang Cup adding to a SpeedSeries bill that also welcomed the Ferrari Challenge last year.

The SRO-run SpeedSeries continues to be headlined by GT World Challenge Australia and GT4 Australia, with the latter again expected to enjoy packed grids.

Elsewhere, Super2, Carrera Cup Australia, Toyota GR Cup, SuperUtes, Touring Car Masters and Aussie Racing Cars continue as Supercars’ official support categories.

The booming Trans Am Series also now has five of its seven rounds on the Supercars support card and is increasingly being positioned as a feeder category for the championship.

Trans Am is among many national categories spreading its series across multiple promoters, with an appearance at the Bathurst 6 Hour and Island Magic also scheduled.

Its sister series, TA2 Muscle Cars, continues to headline the AASA-sanctioned Hi-Tec Oils Super Series card, which is now also home to the national Formula Ford series.

Seperate Production Car series will meanwhile be held across both sides of the MA/AASA divide, with the MA-sanctioned class running a season that concludes with the 2027 Bathurst 6 Hour.

Perhaps the most unusual calendar belongs to TCR Australia, for which all five scheduled rounds are slated across The Bend and Mallala as part of the latest effort to keep the category alive.

While the countdown continues to the start of the national circuit racing season, this week’s Pirtek Poll asks: Which national category are you looking forward to most in 2026?