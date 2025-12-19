The Bend Motorsport Park will facilitate four of the five events, with Mallala Motorsport Park to host the only other.

The Bend has presented a “bold new vision” to its competitors, with a variety of initiatives designed to provide stability and cost-effectiveness.

“By centralising the series at The Bend, competitors will benefit from significantly reduced costs, with travel and logistics streamlined, and accommodation packages available on-site at preferential rates,” said The Bend managing director Sam Shahin in a competitor guide.

“Each round will deliver increased track time across The Bend’s multiple configurations, with exclusive access to competitor discounts for additional testing opportunities.

“Importantly, all inclusions – from event entry and pitlane garaging to hospitality – will be bundled into one simple fee, creating clarity and value while ensuring teams and drivers can focus on racing.”

A live and free-to-air broadcast is planned for the 2026 series, the details of which will be announced at a later date.

TCR race weekends will comprise an optional Thursday test, followed by Friday practice as part of the Summit National Championship.

Saturday and Sunday of each race weekend will feature a single 10-minute qualifying followed by two 20-minute sprint races.

In 2026, there will be three titles up for grabs – the overall TCR Australia Series, TCR Australia Trophy, and the new Pro-Am Cup.

The TCR Australia Trophy will be awarded to the highest-placed driver in a first-generation TCR car.

The Pro-Am Cup allows two drivers to share one car over the course of the weekend – each getting one race per day. Overall round results shared between the two drivers.

Team will be able to keep their cars at The Bend, with month-to-month storage available at $950 (plus GST) or on a six-month ($5000 plus GST) or 12-month ($8500 plus GST) basis. An on-site workshop is available to hire too.

Other hospitality initiatives include complimentary accommodation on Friday and Saturday as well as breakfast for drivers and lunch for four guests.

The Bend’s bid to revive the TCR Australia Series is being supported by its new category manager Charlotte White, who has also been appointed motorsports operations second-in-charge at The Bend.

White worked closely with the TCK UK Series, which has suffered similar peaks and troughs in terms of participation.

“I’m excited to take on the role of category manager for TCR Australia at such an important point in the series history,” said White.

“TCR Australia offers a professional, competitive and globally recognised platform for the next generation of touring car drivers.

“The wider package of Summit Championship Series supporting TCR Australia, offers an incredible platform to support and develop the next generation of drivers, with clear and exciting progression opportunities globally through the wider TCR network.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the teams and competitors to help grow the category

and continue building a strong future for TCR in Australia.”

White has a bachelor of science with honours in Motorsport Management from University of Wales Trinity Saint David Swansea.

2026 TCR Australia Series calendar

Round 1 – March 20-22 – The Bend (International Circuit)

Round 2 – April 17-19 – Mallala Motorsport Park

Round 3 – June 25-26 – The Bend (West Circuit)

Round 4 – July 17-19 – The Bend – (GT Circuit)

Round 5 – August 21-23 – The Bend (International Circuit)