On Wednesday, The Bend announced the six dates for its suite of national events, backed by Summit Racing Equipment.

TCR Australia Series competitors have been informed what their five-round calendar will look like, which takes place over a condensed, five-month period.

The TCR Australia Series will feature at some but not all of those events at The Bend and Mallala Motorsport Park.

The series will begin on March 20-22 at The Bend on the International Circuit before heading to Mallala on April 17-19.

The three subsequent rounds at The Bend will be held on the West Circuit (June 25-26), the GT Circuit (July 17-19), and finally a return to the International Circuit (August 21-23).

Electing not to extend the calendar into November opens the door for TCR Australia Series competitors to compete in the Asia rounds of the TCR World Tour.

More details about the 2026 TCR Australia Series and its formats are expected to be released soon.

The Bend’s new Summit Championship Series will feature 15 state and national categories.

Those categories include the AU4 Championship, National Sports Sedans, V8 Touring Cars, Australian Prototype Series, Australian Superkarts, Super Mini Challenge, Circuit Excel, Formula Vee, Improved Production, SA Sports Sedans, Saloon Cars, HQ Holdens, Formula Open, and Porsche 944 Challenge.

The Bend Motorsport Park CEO Alistair Macdonald welcomed Summit’s expanded support, having backed the adjacent drag strip.

“Summit has been a great partner of The Bend for the last three years at The Dragway, we are excited to partner further with Jim and the team for another three years, expanding our partnership to now incorporate the Summit Series at our racing circuit,” said Macdonald.

“The Bend is fast becoming one of the favourite tracks amongst motoring enthusiasts and Summit is the perfect partner.”

2026 TCR Australia Series calendar

Round 1 – March 20-22 – The Bend (International Circuit)

Round 2 – April 17-19 – Mallala Motorsport Park

Round 3 – June 25-26 – The Bend (West Circuit)

Round 4 – July 17-19 – The Bend – (GT Circuit)

Round 5 – August 21-23 – The Bend (International Circuit)

2026 Summit Championship Series calendar

Round 1 – March 20-22 – The Bend – (International Circuit)

Round 2 – June 12-14 – The Bend (International Circuit)

Round 3 – June 25-26 – The Bend (West Circuit)

Round 4 – July 17-19 – The Bend (West & GT Circuit)

Round 5 – August 21-23 – The Bend (International Circuit)

Round 6 – November 20-21 – Mallala Motorsport Park